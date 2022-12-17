Light Up Umngeni festival provides a boost to local tourism

Londiwe Xulu

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site will light up their Christmas festivities this weekend, ahead of Christmas next weekend.

The much anticipated second annual edition of Light Up uMngeni is hosted by uMngeni Tourism.

It started last year with Light Up Howick Falls and has now been rebranded. Last year’s event attracted over 4 000 people, and by Friday, 1 500 people had confirmed their participation in this year’s festival.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality receives unqualified audit opinion from AG

While last year’s event was held at the Howick Falls in the hopes of boosting tourism to the precinct, the derelict state of which had become a concern to the tourism industry, this year’s festival will be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, just outside Howick.

Some of the crafters, who asked to remain anonymous, said last year’s Light Up uMngeni event brought life back to the Howick Falls, with more people coming in to view the falls and buy their craftwork.

The past years, even before Covid-19, things got bad. There were parties on weekends at the park which meant we couldn’t work properly because none of the tourists wanted to come down here. We had so much stock to sell but no one to buy it. Crime was also high, with a lot of people not recommending anyone to come here. The light up festival brought a lot of people to the falls and business was good. Even though the event is at the Mandela Capture Site this year, we are positive that it will attract tourists to Howick and surrounding areas.

uMngeni Tourism chairman JP Prinsloo said the rebranding aimed to promote other tourism venues in the area. He added the festival also had great support from local businesses, which the event is focusing on.

Arts and crafts is our biggest focus and this year we are working with more local crafters other than those at the Howick Falls.

Residents weigh in

A Howick resident, Andile Dlamini, who was also part of last year’s event, said he was looking forward to this year’s festival.

I know a lot of young people used to have fun at the Howick Falls, but few understood that their fun was affecting the tourism industry, especially the crafters at the Howick Falls. Last year’s event brought a lot of people to the falls, in a good and safe festive event, which was beautiful. Everyone was happy and in a festive mood. I’m hoping for more fun again this year.

He added the event was a great example of what the festive season is like.

ALSO READ | Ten homes in Umngeni partially damaged by heavy rains

It’s about family, friends and the community coming together in good spirit. It’s a great initiative that I hope will be annual and receive the support it deserves. as it also supports local people.

The event is set to start on Saturday afternoon, with the mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Christopher Pappas, leading the mayor’s walkabout, followed by other fun activities. Prinsloo said they are hoping to light up the capture site between 6.30 pm and 7 pm.

The event will close on Sunday afternoon with a screening of the much-anticipated 2022 World Cup final.

There will also be a food and beverages section, as well as crafters showcasing their wares.