Watch | Lights out for eThekwini

Nosipho Gumede

Parts of the eThekwini region experienced a major outage on Tuesday night.

According to the eThekwini municipality, an explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation, which is the key supply point to the city from Eskom, caused a widespread power outage to about 50% of Durban.

In a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday morning, they said they have started to restore supply, area by area.

Half of Durban is without power tonight after an explosion at Klaarwater substation. This city is falling apart before our eyes! pic.twitter.com/zfQuinrfbx — Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) October 11, 2022

“This is done in a controlled and very careful sequence to limit the risk of further faults and further damage.

“There is unfortunately confirmed extensive damage at our Shellcross substation, which could take up to 48 hours to repair, so unfortunately some customers in this area will remain off for now,” read the statement.

Residents in the eThekwini region took to social media in confusion after the widespread outage, asking about the sudden strong winds and heatwave they allegedly experienced during the time of the explosion.

Some of the footage from Durban power dips tonight 🙂



Unconfirmed where but 🤨 pic.twitter.com/lmSbi1mEQt— Josh ‘Nobodyyyyyyyy’ (@NobodyyyyyyyJB) October 11, 2022

The eThekwini municipality said that the strong winds and lightning at around 7 pm to 8.30 pm appear to have been the primary cause of the faults, but this cannot be confirmed at this stage.

They continued to urge residents to switch off unnecessary loads like aircons and geysers, as it would help restore supplies without overload trip outs.