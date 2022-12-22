Lions River community hall opens after three years

Londiwe Xulu

The Lions River community hall in uMngeni Municipality was officially opened on Wednesday after years of residents’ questioning why it wasn’t used, even though it looked complete.

There were various issues with the community hall, including sub-contractors’ having not been paid.

As a result, the hall was not in use for almost three years.

In December 2020, a group of people in the community allegedly wanted to use the community hall for a Christmas function but were not allowed to do so.

They were told the hall was not in use and no one was allowed inside. Matters escalated with bottles being thrown inside the hall.

Later that evening, paramedics from St Michael’s Ambulance Service based in Howick were called out to attend to a patient, but were also attacked.

They had to leave before attending to the patient, who later died.

Residents

Residents who spoke to The Witness said it had been difficult not having a community hall and having to find alternatives for events, despite there being a hall that wasn’t in use.

We’ve been looking at this structure wondering when we’ll officially use it as the community. We’ve been using tents and are glad we will finally be able to use the hall,” said the resident.

Ward councillor Nkosinathi Mabaso said he was happy that, finally, the hall can be used by residents. He said there have been a number of challenges and he had held a community meeting in an open space next to the hall.

The hall was complete under the old administration but there were some issues, including sub-contractors not being paid. They were, however, told the payments had to be made by the main contractor. We are happy this hall has finally been opened and residents will have a space to use that is close by

uMngeni Mayor

The uMngeni mayor, Christopher Pappas, who officially opened the hall on Wednesday, said the facility was impressive and residents now had a place that they can use for weddings and community meetings.

Pappas said when they took over the office last year, there were three projects: the Lions River community hall, Mpophomeni stadium and Mpophomeni multi-purpose centre that were incomplete, some due to outstanding monies owed to the contractors.

We had to find about R4 million after the adjusted budget of the previous financial year to finish these three projects. The community hall and the stadium have been finished.

“The multi-purpose centre can be used, but there’s design issues on the retaining wall because we’re not happy with the quality,” said Pappas.

He said they were not happy with the amount that was spent on the projects, but they had to finish them.

He added, going forward, they will monitor similar projects more closely.

Pappas said they were planning to build two halls in the coming years for the communities in Nottingham Road and KwaDulela, in Hhaza.