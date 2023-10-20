Little to show for R4 million given to Msunduzi to upgrade informal trading facilities

By Chanel George

There is little to show for the R4 million allocated in 2021 to upgrading Msunduzi’s informal trading areas in the CBD.

The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) in 2021 granted Msunduzi R4 million to invest in initiatives aimed at reviving the informal economy.

However, two years later, informal traders in the Pietermaritzburg CBD say they continue to trade under terrible conditions and increased tariff hikes.

Edtea and officials from the Msunduzi Municipality on Wednesday conducted a walkabout on Church Street and inside Freedom Square, to evaluate how the funds were used.

The funds were allocated as part of a project called the “informal economy structure development project”, which focused on the informal economy of street traders/ vendors. Msunduzi has at least 750 legal street traders.

The project was funded to refurbish existing stores within the taxi rank at Freedom Square, as well as new structures on Church Street.

Lydia Thuli, who has been a trader at the Freedom Square Taxi Rank since 2009, said not much has changed since the rank was built.

“I was on the committee when the R4 million was funded, but I have yet to see the outcome of that,” said Thuli.

She said the tariffs have shot up, yet they trade under terrible conditions.

Due to tariff increases implemented in July, traders in Freedom Square are now having to pay R752,23 per month as opposed to the R42,37 they were paying.

I don’t think these stalls are worth R700 per month. We do not have clean water or sanitary conditions, as the drains are all blocked.

“When it rains the place floods and some traders have to close up shop,” said Thuli.

She said the only thing she can remember the R4 million going towards was painting the stall area, once, in 2022.

Some of the issues faced by traders inside the rank include poor sanitation, faulty rail doors and unsecure trading areas, due to the main gate to the stalls not being able to close.

“Although there is security in the rank, the vagrants steal our stock at night,” said Thuli.

Chairperson of the Freedom Square Taxi Rank, Angel Myeni, said although the tariff increases have been implemented, nobody will be paying it anytime soon.

The traders said Msunduzi is yet to respond to the traders’ memorandum of grievances they handed over earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Msunduzi spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said the funding had been “fruitfully utilised for the benefit of the informal trading sector”.

We have a waiting list of applicants requiring trading stalls, who will also benefit from such projects where the infrastructure is upgraded.

She added that the municipality recognises the important contribution informal trading makes to the city’s economy.

“This is why continuous investments are done to build and upgrade infrastructure for the informal economy. The informal trading is a fast-growing sector which plays a central role in tackling poverty and contributes to the city’s economy. There is, therefore, a need to equip the traders with proper facilities to run their street trading businesses.

“There is also a list of other people needing formal structures to operate. Revenue must be generated in order to continually develop this sector,” said Mkhize.

Responding to the traders’ complaints over the tariff increases, she said a consultation process took place with all stakeholders prior to the adoption of the new tariffs.

“Those who have concerns are advised to go to the local economic development offices to raise their concerns with the relevant officials and receive assistance.”

She said Edtea’s inspection focused on the newly-erected stalls along Church Street, the impounding facility and the ablution facilities.

The municipality is awaiting Edtea’s feedback from the inspection.