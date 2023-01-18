Load shedding affecting Hilton police station’s emergency hotline

Lethiwe Makhanya

Hilton residents trying to get hold of the Hilton Police Station via the 10111 hotline may encounter challenges when trying to call the station during load shedding.

This was revealed by Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala. He told The Witness on Tuesday that their 10111 line at Hilton police station is affected whenever there is load shedding.

We are having a problem with the generator, which affects the 10111 line in Hilton. This only happens when there is load shedding in Hilton.

ALSSO READ | Complaints about unfair distribution of load shedding

“We are working on the problem but we are not certain when the problem will be sorted out. We apologise for the inconvenience,” he said.

Gwala urged residents to call the police station directly on 033 845 6520 if they faced challenges getting through to 10111.

Alternatively, residents can call the 112 emergency line on their cell phones and ask to be put through to the Hilton Police Station.