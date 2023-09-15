Load shedding affects water supply from uMngeni-uThukela water

By Londiwe Xulu

The supply of water to various areas serviced by uMngeni-uThukela Water has been severely affected since stage 6 load shedding.

As a result, thousands of residents are left with no drinking water for the duration of load shedding or longer.

They also have inconsistent water supply while the infrastructure recovers from the effects of power outages.

uMgungundlovu is one of the service areas badly affected and has the worst sewage spillage.

For months, DA councillor Hazel Lake said she has been receiving complaints from residents near York Road Pump Station about raw sewage coming from the pump station.

Lake said besides the terrible smell, the sewage also flows into Umgeni River.

Lake said uMngeni-uThukela’s recently built containment pond overflowed because a pump which pumps the sewage back into the system after load shedding failed.

The core problem here is Eskom, who would not exclude this area from load shedding. Umgeni-uThukela Water have tried to offer a solution.

Buying a generator is a possible solution but there is no budget and it will also not be secured at the pump station.

She added they will seek legal advice on how to protect the river and the people who use it.

uMngeni-uThukela Water’s corporate stakeholder management manager Shami Harichunder confirmed the raw sewage spill, adding that no pumping is done during power outages.

Harichunder said they have received complaints from community representatives in Howick.

uMngeni-uThukela Water has developed a programme for the installation of generators at its water treatment and wastewater treatment plants. Alternate power generation needs for each plant is being assessed before the analysis of availability in markets and procurement process begins.

“Umgeni-uThukela Water is determined that generators will be procured and installed in the shortest possible period and it has begun sharing this information with its municipal customers,” he said.

Meanwhile this week, residents who receive water from the Midmar reservoir said they’ve had inconsistent water supply throughout the week.

Ezemvelo Wildlife and other parts of Howick West were also affected.

One of the residents, who asked to remain unnamed, said they couldn’t even flush their toilets and had to fill buckets to ensure they had drinking water.

Harichunder said the reservoir is able to receive water from the Midmar Water Treatment Works and it, in turn, is able to transfer the water to the Howick West Reservoir.

However, the water remains in the Howick West Reservoir until power supply is restored.

Harichunder said the Midmar Pump Station and the Midmar Water Treatment Works are excluded from load shedding hence the conveyance of raw water and its treatment are not affected.

Harichunder said the water utility was concerned about the impact of load shedding on its ability to fulfil its mandate to provide an interrupted supply of drinking water.