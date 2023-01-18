Load shedding blamed for water interruptions in uMgungundlovu

Witness Reporter

The uMgungundlovu District, including parts of Msunduzi, have been experiencing water supply failures on a regular basis over the past two weeks due to Eskom’s load shedding.

This is according to Umgeni Water’s spokesperson Shami Harichunder. He said as the power utility ramped up power outages, breaks in water supply became longer.

Hard hit within the uMgungundlovu District are Vulindlela, Mpophomeni and Hilton.

Harichunde explained that the reservoirs of uMgungundlovu District Municipality and Msunduzi Municipality in Vulindlela and Mpophomeni are served by Umgeni Water’s Howick West Reservoir while uMgungundlovu District Municipality’s reservoirs in Hilton also receive water from the Howick West Reservoir.

“When power supply failures occur, the Howick West Reservoir is able to receive water from the Millfalls Pump Station, which is downstream of the Midmar Water Treatment Works. However, it is unable to supply municipalities’ reservoirs because this occurs through electricity-driven pumping.

Consequently, consumers are unable to receive water for the duration of load shedding and often longer as the process of recharging of bulk and reticulation systems take place.

On average, Harichunder said load shedding-created water supply disruptions in Vulindlela, Mpophomeni and Hilton last three to four hours each day, depending on the stage of power supply disconnections and how long it takes for the supply systems to recharge fully.

He said severely affected areas in uMgungundlovu District and within the uMshwathi Municipality are Cool Air, Dalton, Trust Feed, Swayimane and Wartburg.

These areas are supplied by a network of reservoirs, the largest of which is in Wartburg and operated by Umgeni Water, he said.

“The bulk reservoirs supply municipal reservoirs through a system of pumping. When power supply outages occur – either planned or unplanned – Umgeni Water is unable to supply water to municipal reservoirs. This, in turn, results in the municipality being unable to supply water to consumers,” he said.

Harichunder said the Wartburg Reservoir is relatively large and requires a significant amount of power to fill and it is critical for water supply to all reservoirs downstream.

He said consumers in Cool Air, Dalton, Trust Feed, Swayimane and Wartburg continue to experience daily water supply disruptions.

“This is directly related to power supply failures and an uninterrupted supply of water can only be restored through accompanying power supply availability.”

Umgeni Water is concerned about the impact of load shedding on its ability to fulfil its mandate to provide an interrupted supply of drinking water.