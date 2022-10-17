‘Load shedding’ declared SA’s word of the year

Witness Reporter

The word ‘load shedding’ was on Monday announced as the 2022 South African Word of the Year by the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB).

The South African Word of the Year is a word, term or expression preferred to reflect the passing year in language, said PanSALB.

Other terms that were shortlisted were; inganekwane, gaslighting, xenophobia, and Phala-phala.

Candidates for SA Word of the Year were reviewed by PanSALB, and shortlisted, and through media research company Focal Point, keywords were tracked for the period October 2021 to September 2022.

Lance Schultz, PanSALB CEO, said this media data was then analysed to determine the prominence of the keywords within the media and to identify the frequency with which they were used in credible print, broadcast and online media.

It should come as no surprise to many South Africans that load-shedding has been the most used word/term in South Africa as the dreaded rolling blackouts instituted by Eskom have largely defined our lived experience in 2022. READ MORE KZN FCS units secure nine life sentences

“Ultimately, the SA Word of the Year reflects the preoccupations of South Africans for that given period, and this year South Africans had to contend with the impact of the energy crisis in the country. The term ‘load-shedding’ has superseded the first runner-up, which is Phala-phala, with over 40 000 clip counts and mentions across a broad range of media” he added.

Other words and terms that were submitted and considered include immigrant, gender-based violence, isigaxa sendaba, wishy wishy.