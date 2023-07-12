Load shedding pushed to stage 6 until further notice

By Witness Reporter

Eskom said it will move to stage 6 load shedding on Wednesday, rotating between stage 6 and stage 4 until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels.

Eskom said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 7 am on Wednesday morning until 2 pm. Thereafter, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 2 pm on Wednesday until 5 am on Thursday.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said the power utility.