Load shedding pushed up to stage 6 until Monday

By Nompilo Kunene

Eskom has announced that load shedding has been increased to stage 6 from 12 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday.

The power utility said this is due to the loss of five generating units over the past 24 hours resulting in a shortage of generation capacity, as well as the need to replenish the emergency reserves.

Eskom said it will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required.

Unplanned outages are currently at 15 901MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 822MW.

The power utility said its teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 27 206MW.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5 pm to 9 pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,’ said the power utility.

Indefinite stage 4 power cuts

On Monday Eskom announced the implementation of stage 4 load shedding “until further notice” on Wednesday, citing “insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity”.

The power utility said four of its power generation units failed to return to service.

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying some units were expected to return to service on Monday.