Load shedding set to ease

By Clive Ndou

The load shedding burden on Pietermaritzburg residents, who in recent weeks had to contend with perennial power outages, is set to ease in the coming weeks.

According to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa — who briefed the media on Sunday — Eskom is currently generating sufficient power to reduce the frequency of load shedding.

The load shedding, which is mainly caused by Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity for households and businesses, peaked in June and July.

Ramakgopa said the frequency of power outages was mainly due to the fact that there had been a peak in electricity demand during the winter period when households used electricity for appliances such as heaters.

It has been projected that an increase in demand during the winter period will see Eskom implement stage 8 load shedding.

“That did not happen — we only went as far as stage six. We did exceptionally well,” Ramakgopa said.

Eskom was able to avert the stage eight worse-case scenario by increasing its power generation by five percent over the winter period. The warm weather currently being experienced across the country, Ramakgopa said, will “decrease electricity demand”.

However, Ramokgopa revealed that the additional power generation capacity came at a huge cost to the taxpayer

In the last four months alone, Eskom spent R12,4 billion on diesel for its power generation plants.

The R12,4 billion also included power which Eskom procured from independent power producers.

Ramakgopa was not apologetic on the billions of rands which Eskom has been spending to keep the lights on.

“We are not surprised by these numbers. It was always part of our deliberate strategy to protect the South African economy.

You have to make a choice on whether to continue to burn this diesel — essentially expending a lot of money and protect the SA economy — or to allow the economy to go into free fall.

A civil engineer by training, Ramokgopa was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s electricity minister in March.

At the time of appointing Ramokgopa, Ramaphosa said the minister had, among other things, been given the task of adding 6 000 megawatts onto the grid.

Ramakgopa said Eskom will exceed Ramaphosa’s expectations.

We have already added 4 000 megawatts, and by December we will have added another 4 000, bringing the figure to 8 000. So, we are progressing exceptionally well.

Currently, Eskom is working on ensuring that the plants are well maintained and that the demand is reduced.

However, Ramokgopa was quick to point out that an improvement in power generation alone will not be able to end load shedding.

For load shedding to end, Ramakgopa said, Eskom will also have to procure sufficient power from independent producers.