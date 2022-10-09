News

Sharika Regchand
News Editor
1 minute read
9 Oct 2022
14:21

Load shedding stage 2 from Monday to Wednesday

Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns, says Eskom.

Loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight from Monday to Wednesday.

To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit loadshedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population, said the power utility in a statement on Sunday. The loadshedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.

It said since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service.

A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs. 

We currently have 5 487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns, added Eskom.