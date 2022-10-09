Load shedding stage 2 from Monday to Wednesday

Sharika Regchand

Loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight from Monday to Wednesday.

To the extent possible, Eskom will endeavour to limit loadshedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population, said the power utility in a statement on Sunday. The loadshedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.

It said since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service.

A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs.

We currently have 5 487MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns, added Eskom.