Load shedding stage 2 is back

Eskom has announced a return of stage 2 load shedding from 2 pm on Saturday.

This after Eskom had suspended power cuts from midnight on Friday, stating a lower electricity demand on the weekend.

The power utility said the breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding.

“These were two units at Grootvlei and a unit each at Camden and Medupi power stations.

“Further, a delay in returning a generating unit to service at Lethabo Power Station has contributed to the capacity shortages,” said Eskom in a statement.

Eskom said the load shedding will continue until further notice.

We currently have 5 244MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 455MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.