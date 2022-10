Witness Reporter

Due to lower weekend demand, Eskom announced that load shedding will be suspended on Friday at midnight.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on Monday, said the power utility in a statement on Friday.

Stage 2 load shedding is currently underway until 4 pm on Friday, then it will increase to Stage 3 until midnight.

Eskom said it will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.