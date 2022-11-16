Load shedding to stay as Eskom faces ‘reality of operating a shrunken generation system’

Chris Ndaliso

Prolonged load shedding will continue to be implemented over the next few months as major capital projects and repairs are expected to reduce available generation capacity.

During the state of the system briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Eskom’s group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said starting over the next few weeks, Eskom will embark on some major capital investment projects and major repairs that carry significant risk, which will serve to further increase the implementation of load shedding.

He said these risk factors will remove more than 2 300MW of generating capacity from the system, and further cautioned the public to anticipate the increased risk of load shedding until these problems are resolved over the next six to 12 months.

Of serious concern is the high levels of unplanned outages, which contributed to the 155 days of load shedding experienced since January. To limit the stages of load shedding, Eskom had to rely heavily on the extensive use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), burning millions of litres of diesel. Due to the vulnerability and unpredictability of the power system, coupled with the major capital projects, maintenance and major repairs to be executed starting during the next few months, the risk of continued load shedding remains quite high.

He said on December 8, Unit 1 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will be shut down for normal maintenance and refueling and the replacement of the three steam generators (SGR) as part of the long-term operation to extend the operating life of Africa’s only nuclear power station.

The unit is anticipated to return to service during June 2023.

“This will remove 920 MW of generation capacity from the national grid during this time. The October 23, 2022 duct (chimney) structural collapse that shut down Unit 1 of the Kusile Power Station; and the decision to delay the return to service of Units 2 and 3 as a precautionary measure, has inflicted another serious blow to Eskom’s efforts to improve the availability of electricity generation capacity and to reduce the implementation of load shedding.”

This loss of the Kusile units has added additional strain to an already constrained generation system. Unit 4 is the only one currently on load at Kusile.

He said the extent of the damage to the Kusile duct system will be established over the next few weeks as investigations into the structural failure pick up speed. What can be said with certainty at this point is that returning the Kusile units to service is still at least a few months away.

This is the reality of operating a shrunken generation system bereft of any reserve margin — every single breakdown pushes the whole system to the edge. This loss of capacity, temporary as it is, will make for a very challenging summer season, particularly as this is our peak planned maintenance period where a number of units at various power stations have to be shut down to conduct much-needed maintenance.

The power utility said increased equipment failure, theft and vandalism on the transmission and distribution networks negatively impacted operations, safety, and reliability.

Within its own scope of influence, Eskom has led initiatives that will result in four independent power producers to invest at least R40 billion in new renewable plants on land leased at four of its power stations.

This will produce at least 2 000MW in new generation capacity on approximately 6 200 hectares of land over the next few years.