Loadshedding reduced to stage 3 and 4 for the weekend

By Nosipho Gumede

Eskom has reduced loadshedding to stages 3 and 4 for the weekend.

This is due to lower weekend demand and the return to service of some generating units.

According to a statement released by Eskom breakdowns are currently at 17 245MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 468MW.

Since yesterday morning, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have returned to service. Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal, Majuba, and two generating units at Duvha power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns,” read the statement.

Eskom added that the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints however, the team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.