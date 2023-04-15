Local artist’s work wins award

By Witness Reporter

Durban visual artist and photographer, Lee-An Olwage, has been named one of the overall winners in the prestigious Sony World Photography awards 2023.

Olwage is an award-winning visual story-teller and photographic artist, whose work exploring identity, transitions and universal narratives, won in the creative category for her series titled “The Right to Play”.

Her winning series explored “what happens when a supportive environment is created where girls are empowered and given the opportunity to learn and dream”.

ALSO READ | Old-timers take centre stage at photo shoot

Her photographs depicted “a playful world where girls are shown in an empowered and affirming way”. “Worldwide, it is estimated that around 129 million girls are out of school and only 49% of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, with the gap widening at secondary school level.

“Every day, girls face barriers to education caused by poverty, cultural norms and practices such as FGM, poor infrastructure and violence,” she said about the inspiration behind her series.

“For this project, I worked with girls from Kakenya’s Dream in Enoosaen, Kenya, who have avoided female genital mutilation (FMG) and child marriage, showing what the world can look like when girls are given the opportunity to continue learning in an environment that supports them and their dreams.”

Winners in the professional competition were selected by a panel of expert judges for submitting an outstanding body of work of five to 10 images, ranging from stories of war and reconciliation to the empowerment of women through education, and original approaches to the genres of still life and sport.

ALSO READ | ‘The Witness’ photographer wins regional Vodacom journalism award

All category winners received Sony’s digital imaging kit. Commenting on her win Olwage said: “It’s a great honour to win such a prestigious award and represent South Africa on a global stage. A lot of great artists participated in the creative category so it feels good to be recognised.

I’d like to thank Sony and the World Photography Organisation for giving artists the opportunity to compete and share our art with the world.

The Sony World Photography Awards 2023 exhibition opens at Somerset House in London, from April 14 to May 1, featuring over 200 prints and hundreds of additional images in digital displays from winning and shortlisted photographers.