Local bodies unite to clean up the city

The Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA) and local recycling company Recycle’M have collaborated in an effort to make the city look beautiful again.

The two organisations have teamed up to get rid of unsightly waste and have embarked on an end-of-year recycling initiative.

The project targets schools and offices, who normally throw out items that could otherwise be recycled, as they close for the holiday season.

“We know that teachers will be busy with their end of year class clean-ups and it makes sense to do this in a positive way by recycling the items,” said Lara Edmonds, chairperson of KPCA.

KPCA, has joined forces with Mandy and Shanish Hiralal of Recycle’M, who will collect recyclable items such as old exercise books, textbooks, cardboard, etc. The recycling company also offers a shredding service for confidential recyclable items.

Schools involved in recycling programme

Recycle’M runs a successful recycling programme throughout the year with a number of city schools including Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, Russell High, Maritzburg College, Scottsville Primary School and Hilton College.

Other schools such as Raisethorpe Secondary and Prestbury Primary have also initiated recycling programmes at their institutions.