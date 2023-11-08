Local doctor receives international acclaim

By Witness Reporter

A local doctor has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Female Scientist Prize presented by the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), a research programme of the European Union (EU).

According to a press release by UKZN, the prize was awarded to Dr Kogie Naidoo for being a “world-leading female scientist in sub-Saharan Africa working on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and neglected infectious diseases”.

The ceremony took place at the 11th EDCTP Forum on Tuesday and was presented by the French Minister of Higher Education and Research, Sylvie Retailleau at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in Paris, France.

ALSO READ | UKZN’s Head of Nuclear Medicine receives prestigious award

Naidoo, who is one of South Africa’s leading scientists, received the award for her seminal scientific contributions on the treatment of patients with tuberculosis (TB) and HIV co-infection that has shaped local and international treatment guidelines.

Naidoo said that she is honoured to receive the award.

As I have extended my research to diagnosing and treating multi-drug resistance TB, I have seen how investing in science is creating a healthy future for poor nations in supporting equitable access to life saving drugs and health care,” she said.

This is not the first time that Naidoo has received international acclaim.

“Naidoo has led and pioneered several research initiatives adopted by the South African National Department of Health, impacting sustained health systems strengthening and development,” said the statement.

ALSO READ | KZN doctor admitted to Royal Society in South Africa

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of CAPRISA acknowledged the vast contributions that Naidoo has made to medicine in South Africa.

“Dr Naidoo is among South Africa’s most accomplished medical scientists playing a leading role in tuberculosis research. Her seminal findings have had a direct impact on saving the lives of patients with HIV-TB co-infection and the treatment approach for HIV-TB co-infection in almost all countries, and the world draws upon her research,” said Karim.