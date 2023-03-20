Local man’s contribution towards nurturing Pietermaritzburg Bird Sanctuary

Nosipho Gumede

Mark Lerderle has been dubbed an unsung hero for taking the initiative to nurture the Pietermaritzburg Bird Sanctuary, near Townhill.

According to a Facebook post by FreeMe Wildlife, somewhere around the early 1900s, a brick-making factory was set up on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

This factory, which became known as Corobrik, excavated raw materials to build, among other things, the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. The deep excavations they left behind filled with water and became a haven for birds.

They said that, over the years, parts of the sanctuary were developed into huge car dealerships and a tiny remnant of the original bird sanctuary remained, where desperate birds still tried to roost and breed in the few remaining trees that the surrounding businesses had not cut down.

It has since become a common sight to see birds entrapped and tangled in rubbish, often hanging to their death in the trees. That was until 60-year-old Mark Lerderle came to the rescue.

Speaking to The Witness, Lerderle said one day he noticed a bird hanging from a tree.

I also noticed that there were a whole lot of birds hanging from the tree and people just looked at them and didn’t do anything about it but feel sorry for them, so I took the initiative to help these helpless birds.

He said he assumes that the birds pick up small pieces of cotton from dumps and get stuck or hooked up on the trees when they land on it.

The birds aren’t very strong; they’re very light, so that prohibits them from being able to take off and they just hang there and eventually die of thirst and hunger.

Lerderle said it does not take a huge amount of time to care for the birds, however, it does takes a lot of money.

I work at Bluff Meat Supply, so it’s just a matter of checking in the morning when I go to work. I’m also quite fortunate to have some guys, who work near the sanctuary, call me when they see anything.

Lerderle said he doesn’t get any financial assistance from anyone and pays for everything from his own pocket.

I send through tree fellers to trim the trees and people to clean up the sanctuary and I pay them for their assistance. It usually depends on the cost of the job but usually it comes to a few hundred rands.

He added that there are a lot of people that help him and support him at the bird sanctuary.

My maintenance guy always pops by on his way to work to check in and he usually goes to work at around 5 am. The women at the office also drive up to check in. My wife and my daughters also help when they’re not at work or on holiday and they also go up to feed the birds or go sit at the bird sanctuary and watch out for them. My daughter’s boyfriend also checks in during his evening runs.

Lerderle said they usually take the birds to FreeMe Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Howick for assistance when they have been injured or stuck in the trees for a long time.