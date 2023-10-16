Local officer recognised for stellar investigative work

By Witness Reporter

Mountain Rise SAPS detective Sergeant Msizi Mkhize was recently awarded for his performance and successes over the last year at the KZN SAPS excellence awards.

Mkhize, who has been working as a member of the SAPS for the last 12 years, said it was very rewarding to receive such recognition; however, there is a greater reward when family members get justice for their loved ones.

“There is a lot of hard work involved in each case, as each case is unique. We do what we can do to bring closure to the families and seeing the relief for family members, nothing beats that reward. Yes they cannot get their loves ones back, but they get some form of closure and that is our reward,” said Mkhize.

One of the most brutal cases he solved was a triple murder and two rapes of a child in Sobantu in June last year.

The victims were grandmother Zanele Ndlela (65), her daughter Simangele Ndlela (46), and her grandchild Zenande Ndlela (eight).

Mkhize was able to finalise the case in three weeks. He said due to the mountain of evidence brought against the accused, Njabulo Ndlovu (29), he confessed and pleaded guilty.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty and he was sentenced at the Pietermaritzburg high court. He received five life sentences for the murders and two rapes of Zenande,” said Mkhize.

Another successful case was the sentencing of Ayanda Buthelezi, who received 135 years for a triple murder, the possession of two firearms; and 15 years for robbery earlier this year.

Mkhize’s successes also extend to getting justice for family members whose loved ones were killed in incidents during the Covid-19 lockdown. One such was the murder of a Bangladeshi national who was killed in his shop at Steak Den shortly after the lockdown was implemented.

A 19-year-old assistant was sentenced to 20 years for murder and 15 years for aggravated robbery. Despite initial technical difficulties with the CCTV footage, Mkhize succeeded in getting the evidence needed.

His most recent success was the sentencing of a man to three life sentences for three rapes in the northern areas. Mkhize said he learns from every case he works on.

Each case has it’s own challenges and dynamics. It is not straightforward. As you work with each case then you gain more knowledge as you see how the case starts and how it unfolds and ends. Sometimes it seems impossible, but then we work through it and it is possible

Mkhize thanked his colleagues and leadership for supporting him.

“I want to thank the management that I performed under and the stewardship of my colleagues … I also want to thank the contribution of the security companies — from Magma, RZS, Mi7, Aphiwe Security and others,” said Mkhize