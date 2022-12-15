Local SACP demands inquest into Hani’s assassination

Londiwe Xulu

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Harry Gwala region are demanding an inquest into Chris Hani’s assassination.

They want the court to go back on its ruling to release Hani’s killer on parole.

Janusz Walus (69), who was an immigrant from then-communist Poland, was to be released last Wednesday after being granted parole by the Constitutional Court.

ALSO READ | SACP says corruption, infighting are hurting ANC

However, his release was delayed after he was stabbed by a fellow prisoner. He was rushed to the prison’s hospital in stable condition.

The department of Correctional Services had said Walus would serve two years under community corrections, in line with the parole stipulations under which he is released.

SACP members

On Wednesday, a group of SACP members handed over their memorandum of demand to the Pietermaritzburg high court, demanding that it be sent to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services parole board, the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Department of Home Affairs.

The members said the release of Walus meant killing Hani again.

They said they were opposing his release not because they were cold-hearted but because the circumstances that led to Hani’s death have not come out.

ALSO READ | SACP says corruption, infighting are hurting ANC

“We are not happy about this release. Chris Hani was a leader of action and we were still expecting a lot from him. Maybe our country wouldn’t be where it is right now if he was still alive,” secretary of the Youth Communist Party, Sanele Ntini, said.

Deputy secretary of the SACP in Harry Gwala, Mazwi Ngubane, said the Constitutional Court was not taking them seriously by releasing Walus, who killed the person who fought for the lives of black people.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded that he failed to make a full disclosure of the truth. We also reject that Walus is remorseful or sincerely apologetic without making a full disclosure of the truth

The SACP said they demanded a response and action as a matter of urgency.

The memorandum was handed over to uMgungundlovu District court manager, Shadrack Nzuza.