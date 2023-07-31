Local security firm boss dies

By Witness Reporter

The owner of B-Secure, Rudolph Stegen (well known as Rudi) died on Friday evening after battling with cardiac issues.

His daughter, Renee Veenstra, said he has left an unfillable void in their hearts.

Maya Angelou wrote ‘When great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses, and even elephants lumber after safety.’ On Friday, July 28, the mightiest of trees fell and the resonance was felt throughout the Pietermaritzburg community.

ALSO READ | Top award for Mi7

Veenstra added that her father started out from small beginnings.

“From humble beginnings growing up on a farm in Seven Oaks he knew he was destined for far greater adventures. It was this drive for constant improvement that pushed Rudi to obtain his mechanical engineering diploma amongst others,” she said.

Veenstra added that he had a great love for teaching.

“His lecturing techniques at Edendale Technikon were recalled by his students many years after he had left to start an electronic security company in the days where security was an absolute luxury and not a necessity like it is today,” she said.

She added that the business was an immediate success.

Sales were few and far between at first, but this just primed Rudi’s charm and quick wit, which he was very well known for. His foresight, determination and, sometimes, pure stubbornness resulted in building one of the largest, privately owned security companies in KZN — B-Secure Security Systems.

Stegen, a stalwart and pioneer of the Pietermaritzburg scene, leaves behind his two children Renee Veenstra and Michell Hoffman and a whole host of staff that he considered to be a part of his family.