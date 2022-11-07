Local women’s organisation touching the lives of orphans and vulnerable youth

Shorné Bennie

A local woman’s organisation founded during the pandemic is already touching the lives of thousands of orphans and vulnerable youth.

Nikita Harris, from Pietermaritzburg, founded her organisation Legacy Nation during the Covid-19 pandemic, as she realised the need to support and empower youth, which remains the driving force behind the organisation.

The Organisation

Legacy Nation has already made waves nationally, gaining attention from national media houses. The organisation recently enabled 4 500 orphans to experience Gold Reef City for the first time.

Legacy Nation first started off by supporting three orphanages, a women’s shelter and a drug rehab centre with groceries. Initially, there was no certainty that there would be enough supplies to sustain the organisation for the next month. However, this inspired the start of the micro farm, Green Barrel, which now feeds people and produces 70 to 80 different plants, fruit and vegetables with a water saving of about 90%.

The organisation also has 35 young entrepreneurs, who are thriving on a free mentorship and networking platform.

The Organisation’s latest project

Their latest venture is raising funds to assist the Smile Foundation to build the first burn unit at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Legacy Nation was built out of sheer passion to inspire the youth to believe in their dreams, hone their talents, plan, strategise, collaborate and use opportunities and platforms available to them such as social media,” said Harris.

“We are here to make an impact where it matters most. It is best to work and not talk about what is being done, but I am hoping that we can inspire people to be the change they wish to see and be the difference. Every bit counts.”

Harris said that she is thankful for all the support Legacy Nation has received.

This started as a movement, but our sponsors and the media are the legs that propel us forward. Legacy Nation is extremely grateful to you for being the greatest contributors to the success of our projects. We look forward to sponsoring 600 barrels in 2023 that will feed a whopping 5 913 000 people and empower 1 200 young entrepreneurs.

To get involved with this project, contact Legacy Nation at niqi.legacy@goldsea.co.za