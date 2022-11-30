Long-awaited Hilton shopping centre finally opens

Londiwe Xulu

The long-awaited Hilton shopping development, Hilton Siding, will open its doors on Thursday — preserving the history of the 144-year-old Hilton railway station neighbouring the new development.

Nic Mcseveney, one of the directors of Shift Capital — the developers of the centre, who is also from Hilton, said they wanted to keep the heritage of the property alive, which used to be an old timber siding, by using some of the old railway tracks that used to be on the property.

One cannot miss the rusty wall of one part of the centre when driving along Hilton Avenue.

Mcseveney said they used corten steel, which rusts within three weeks and preserves the rusted look for over 100 years.

He added that some people have asked them if they will paint over it, but insisted it’s the rusty look they want to keep.

We wanted a feature tower that gave this property the presence of its age. It’s an old property with lots of old stories we wanted to keep. Everything we did was to preserve the railway architecture and we’ve also preserved some items

He said the project started in 2021 and they were happy it’s finally opening, despite the six-month delay. Clicks, with a pharmacy and a Fresh X Checkers are some of the main tenants coming to Hilton when the centre opens on Thursday.

We’ve had Clicks in Hilton for a number of years, but it didn’t have a pharmacy. This will be the first Clicks in Hilton with a pharmacy. The centre also has a FreshX Checkers supermarket with their new, great technology

Pietermaritzburg’s Poobie Naidoo Sports Wholesalers will also be part of the shopping centre’s tenants. Mcseveney said for phase two, they plan to start bringing in old railway carriages for an additional kiosk with local tenants.

He added they will also create a pathway to the train station. He said they have also partnered with the Hilton Boomtown art initiative for residents and customers to have a look at the artwork while walking around the shopping centre.

The centre has a lot to offer and caters for all the regular daily needs, Mcseveney said.