Long-term N3 lane closure on the Cliffdale Road overpass

By Zama Myeza

The shoulder on the N3 Durban-bound will be closed from December 4, 2023, to approximately March 30, 2024, for construction work.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced that the construction will be of the temporary on-ramp at Cliffdale Road overpass, which is part of the N3 Key Ridge to Hammarsdale upgrade project.

“A temporary lane closure affecting the shoulder and slow lane on the N3 Durban-bound will take place on December 4, 2023, between 8 pm and 4.30 am, to place concrete barriers on the road shoulder.

“Following the placing of the concrete barriers, the left-hand shoulder on the N3 Southbound will remain closed from the Cliffdale Road overpass for a length of 500m from December 4, 2023, to approximately March 30, 2024,” said Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region Specialist.

ALSO READ | N3 lane closure between Westville and Paradise Valley

Lowe said that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), with the assistance of the contractor’s traffic accommodation team, will manage and monitor traffic during the shoulder closure.

He said the slow, middle and fast lanes of the N3 will still be fully open to traffic during construction of the temporary on-ramp.

“The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If that happens, a second notice with information of the new time will be issued. Motorists are urged to be patient during the closures and to plan and adjust their trips to ensure they arrive at their destinations on time while adhering to sign-posted speed limits,” said Lowe.