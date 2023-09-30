Love to Live’s initiative to curb spike in social issues

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

With the intention of trying to curb the spike in social issues, Love to Live has launched a petition for government to reintroduce guidance counsellors in schools.

This follows a spike in teen and child suicide rates, bullying and drug use, especially in the school environment.

Director of events of the non-profit organisation dealing with social ills in the community, Dr Dan Moodley, said that most schools don’t have access to help to address these problems that have threatened the fabric of society.

ALSO READ | Scourge of drug abuse is spreading to include youth

“Children don’t know what to do. Some of them bring home problems to school which results in bullying. If they had someone to talk to it would help resolve these issues. With this initiative our aim is to reduce these growing numbers,” said Moodley.

He added that the role of guidance counsellors in schools is invaluable.

“These dedicated professionals serve as a beacon of hope for students facing bullying and other challenges.

They provide a listening ear, offer guidance, and help create a supportive environment where students can express themselves and seek assistance when needed

“Guidance counsellors play a critical role in early intervention, identifying signs of bullying, mental health issues and drug use, and working to prevent it.

“They are not only educators but also mentors and advocates for our youth, guiding them toward a brighter future,” he added.

Moodley said the biggest mistake government made following democracy is to take guidance counsellors out of schools.

ALSO READ | Show our city some love

“Had this not been done, I think it would have helped curb the number of incidents relating to bullying, teenage pregnancy, drug use, suicide and other things that are happening in the school environment,” he added.