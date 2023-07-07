Low turnout for Cosatu march

By Khethukuthula Xulu

What was expected to be a shutdown of all industries by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday turned out to be a small peaceful walkabout as the number of marchers was far fewer than expected.

Cosatu had urged all workers to down tools and join the industrial strike and National Day of Action on Thursday and march from King Dinizulu Park through Dr Pixley ka Seme Street to the city hall in Durban.

When the march didn’t start at the expected time and numbers were not encouraging, Cosatu KZN provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize told The Witness that the delays and dismal turnout was due to the fact that some workers were travelling from outside Durban.

We have to wait for them; it would be unfair for us to start without them.

However by 11.45 am the march, which was scheduled for 9 am, started with a crowd of less than 100 marchers.

When Cosatu general secretary Gerald Mkhomazi Twala was asked whether the low turnout of marchers could be attributed to the fact that workers didn’t want to risk their jobs to demonstrate, he said the march was protected and workers were legally allowed to be part of the march.

“This is a section 77 strike and no employer has the right to charge an employee who decided to join the march.”

“Twala was also hopeful that more marchers would join in along the way. When the marchers reached the city hall, Mkhize said, “We would have marched even if there were four of us; the numbers didn’t matter as long as we deliver the grievances of the workers to the government.”

The march was criticised by many who cited that the unstable economy would suffer if workers were not at work. However, Twala said that will always be the view of those against the union and workers.

Each time we make a decision that we are going to the streets to protest there will always be reasons given by the opposition that the march is unnecessary.

“We made a decision that, given the state of the socioeconomic conditions facing our workers and society, it is time to demonstrate our anger towards the economy, the energy crisis and many other challenges South Africans are faced with,” he said.

Addressing the workers, Twala said the triple crisis of unemployment; poverty and inequality still persist 29 years into democracy because government undermines collective bargaining.

“This is an instrument that we fought for and we must defend it with all that we have.”

It is the only instrument that we have that is able to ensure that workers are able to bargain for their rights at all levels.

“So we can’t have the governing party lead in undermining collective bargaining.” “We are saying to our government that if they dare to touch collective bargaining, they will see who we are.”

Cosatu handed over memorandums to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and representatives from Transnet and the office of the premier.

“We invited the mayor of eThekwini to take the memorandum on behalf of all the municipalities.” “The billing systems put in place by municipalities are unaffordable.

“The eThekwini Municipality according to reports is the highest rate charging municipality in the country,” said Mkhize.

eThekwini mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa confirmed that the mayor accepted the memorandum from Cosatu