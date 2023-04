By Khethukuthula Xulu

A car was found partially submerged in a sinkhole at the corner of Umbilo and Tunmer Road in Durban on Friday morning.

ALS paramedics said the driver had driven into a hole on the road filled with water where construction work had been going on for the last couple of weeks.

“Paramedics assisted the driver and fortunately he sustained no injuries.”

SAPS and Metro police also attended the scene and will be investigating further.