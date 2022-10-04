Lucky Naicker is no longer councillor for ward 28 after his membership was terminated

Londiwe Xulu

Lucky Naicker is no longer the DA Ward 28 councillor, after his membership was terminated by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Sunday.

This comes after his party, the DA, terminated his membership after it found him guilty of all charges levelled against him, including damning allegations.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers said the DA concluded its investigation and disciplinary process into various allegations against Naicker.

As a result of this, his membership with the party is terminated with immediate effect.

Councillor Naicker will be afforded the right to appeal.

A message by Naicker was sent out late on Sunday, where he said he was no longer the councillor for the ward.

In the message, he said he will no longer be at the office to address residents’ issues.

Speaking to The Witness, Naicker said he had not resigned, but since his membership has been terminated, he is no longer the councillor.

He said he was informed by the municipal speaker, Eunice Majola, on Sunday, that they received a notice from Cogta that his services have been terminated.

There have been various allegations laid against me, but processes have been fulfilled of analysing all the statements. The last letter I received said I had 10 days to appeal, but I was shocked when I heard my services were terminated because I had not appealed even though the final day [to appeal] was on Monday.

Majola said she understands that Naicker will be appealing the termination of his DA membership; however, since his membership has been terminated by Cogta, he is no longer a ward councillor.