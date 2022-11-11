Magistrates’ Commission dismisses complaint

Witness Reporter

The Magistrates’ Commission has dismissed a complaint by three magistrates against Pietermaritzburg’s chief magistrate and another senior magistrate.

The complaint was laid by magistrates Divesh Mootheram, Amanda Bezuidenhout and Petra Joubert, and relates to intimidation and the rotation to other courts without consultation.

The Commission’s response to the letter

The commission said in a letter that Bezuidenhout and Joubert have since retired and have indicated that they have no interest in pursuing the matter further.

Also Read | ANC fights court ruling against KZN leadership

It added that Mootheram has been absent from the office for a considerable amount of time on account of ill health and his interview did not assist in taking the complaint any further.

The ethics committee at its meeting held on October 23 to 25, 2022, considered the complaint and resolved to close the file.

It added that the executive committee of the commission considered and accepted the ethics committee’s resolution.