Magma mourns deaths of two officers over the weekend

Londiwe Xulu

Magma Security and Investigation is mourning the deaths of two of their security officers who were killed over the weekend.

Alfred Mbheje was shot and killed by a group of armed robbers on Saturday in Richmond while the other officer, Themba Nkosi died in a car accident when a truck allegedly made a U-turn in front of him on the R603.

It is alleged Nkosi lost control and went underneath the truck. He died at the scene.

Nkosi was off-duty during the time of the accident and was on his way home.

The owner of Magma, Shaheen Suleiman, said it was a sad weekend for them losing two good men.

Suleiman said they will leave no stone unturned investigating the murder of Mbheje to ensure the men that were involved are arrested.

It is alleged a group of armed men entered a shop on Saturday morning and robbed it.

The owner of the shop was opening the shop around 6 am when the group of armed men struck. The owner then ran out to look for help.

Suleiman said Mbheje was stopped by this man on the road and told about the robbery and asked for assistance.

“Mbheje was driving alone at the time and called for backup. While he was driving down the road towards the scene, these suspects spotted him and ambushed him. They then started shooting at him and he sadly passed away right there at the scene,” said Sulieman.

He said Mbheje was from Hopewell in Pietermaritzburg. He said it was hard on everyone working at Magma Security and Investigation to accept his death.

“He has been part of the team for quite some time. He was a good person, very polite and always wanted to do his job to the best of his ability. He was a hard worker and had never let us down in any way. His death is difficult on other members as well.

“It’s sad for all of us to lose a member in uniform but we will investigate this thoroughly,” said Sulieman.

Ricky Jugree from Richmond Crime Watch said they have seen an increase in the number of armed robberies in the last months.

“They are mostly targeting small shops during their opening or closing time. Before the area used to have a lot of killings which was a big crime issue but that has died down and now it’s armed robberies. These armed suspects that went into the shop on Saturday took some items from the shop,” said Jugree.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Richmond SAPS were investigating a case of murder.

Commenting on Nkosi’s death, Sulieman said he was such an unbelievable person, a team player who went all out for his job.

“He was a humble person who always wanted to be on his feet. He was such a machine of an operator and was very good to everyone,” said Sulieman.