Making the most of Black Friday

PRASHALAN GOVENDER

Black Friday came back with a bang yesterday, with retailers noting a huge demand for appliances such as TVs, kettles, air fryers and household staples such as toilet paper and cooking oil.

Weekend Witness reporters arrived at stores from as early as 7 am ON Friday to capture the resurgence of the Black Friday buzz.

Weekend Witness observed families coming in numbers to help push multiple trolley loads of groceries.

Navigating the electronics section at Game in Liberty Midlands Mall was comparable to a jungle gym, with people rushing and ducking in between the aisles, leaving very little space to move.

The main attraction appeared to be TVs, that were flying off the shelves from the early morning.

TVs towered over trolleys of shoppers and, often, over the faces of satisfied buyers, whose faces boasted the joy of their bountiful bargains.

Natasha Surujlal and her husband were two customers who came to Game to purchase a TV so that “she could watch her soapies, and he can watch all his soccer games”.

Other TV buyers such as Ronald Naidoo also made a dash for the TV aisle to get his coveted TV at a discounted price.

An employee from Checkers Hyper in Brookside Mall said air fryers were another hot commodity that flew off the shelves, as well as customers cashing in on the discounted bulk packs of toilet paper.

Retail workers said they had to be at work two hours earlier than usual to prepare for the big day. Judging by foot traffic, it appeared groceries and appliances were the main items that grabbed shoppers’ attention.

In town, Pick n Pay at Victoria Road Centre opened at 6.30 am, and had customers filling the store from the time they opened, an employee said.