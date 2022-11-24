Updated: Makro re-opens, like a phoenix rising from the ashes

Londiwe Xulu

Excited shoppers queued outside Makro at Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg, some from as early as 4.30 am on Wednesday, eagerly awaiting the retailer’s much-anticipated reopening.

The 12 000 square metre store opened on Wednesday after it was looted and torched alongside other stores in the vicinity of Camps Drift during last year’s July unrest. CEO of Massmart, Llewellyn Walters, said the store was like a phoenix that rises from the ashes, which also represented coming back stronger.

The last time I was on this property, the store was gone. It had been destroyed, the roof was collapsing … it was a complete disruption. Reflecting back on that time about 18 months ago, it was so difficult for our company, South Africa and all of us.

“However, it was during that time that we saw the best of South Africa and decided that we were not going to tolerate what happened; we would rebuild. We developed a phrase inside of Massmart, [of which] this store is a testament,” said Walters.

The store has a variety of new features for customers with the addition of a butchery, fresh produce sections and an extended range of general merchandise. Walters added they were proud that they were able to take care of their staff over the past months.

The company was able to secure the jobs of employees that worked for them before the unrest and also created more job opportunities. Excited staff members sang, danced and cheered as they welcomed customers on Wednesday into the brand-new store. One staff member told The Witness they were happy to finally serve customers again.

She said they were all devastated when the store was destroyed during the unrest, but were happy it was re-built. The mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said he knew that the unrest had broken the trust between the leadership and businesses but was grateful that Makro came back to invest in Pietermaritzburg.

“Your confidence in the city means a lot to us and the people. There are things we cannot control, but we will do all we can to protect your investment. This will not only benefit families of the staff but also small businesses that depended on Makro,” said Thebolla.

Scores of people, some from as far as Richmond, were at the gates of the store early in the morning. The first customer, Gottlieh Lupke, said he was at the gate by 4.30 am with his family drinking coffee, waiting for the store to open once again.

Lupke said he has been watching the rebuild closely from his workplace, which is behind the store.

It was a sad thing to watch the store burn down last year. The first question in mind was when will they rebuild because I was a regular and bought my groceries here. I’m so ecstatic for it to be back

He added they saved money for the opening and did their grocery shopping there on Wednesday. Sheila Parsons said she travelled from Richmond to buy her groceries once again at the store, arriving at the gates at 6.30 am.

“It’s about time it reopened. This is our shopping store where we buy all our groceries and do our other shopping and we were devastated when it burnt down,” said Parsons.

Another customer, Zama Ngcobo said she always did her monthly grocery shopping at Makro and since the unrest, she had to use other stores or travel to the Makro in Durban, as she buys in bulk.

“I waited for Makro to open to buy my monthly groceries and I’m glad I’ll be doing my Christmas shopping here,” said Ngcobo.