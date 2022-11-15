Malema’s lawyers demand that Jacques Pauw’s latest book be removed from shelves

Witness Reporter

“This is the book that Julius Malema does not want you to see,” says author Jacques Pauw.

Pauw’s comment comes in response to demands issued by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) attorneys, insisting that copies of his new book be removed from all bookstores.

According to NB Publishers, the publication received an urgent letter of demand on Monday from Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s attorneys demanding the immediate withdrawal of Our Poisoned Land, published on November 11, 2022, under the Tafelberg imprint of NB Publishers.

The book is Pauw’s sequel to the bestselling The President’s Keepers.

The publication said the letter also requests that “both Mr Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers unconditionally apologise to Mr Julius Malema, Mr Floyd Shivambu, Mr Ndlozi, and all other members of the Economic Freedom Fighters, for the negligent and mala fide publication of untrue, unverified, and defamatory allegations pertaining to those parties, which publications have been unconditionally withdrawn, and will not be republished, either now or in the future.”

The letter is in response to the shocking allegations unearthed by Pauw, detailing the extent of Julius Malema’s controversial relationship with self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

“The EFF’s demands are reminiscent of similar attempts, almost exactly five years ago, when then spy boss Arthur Fraser threatened to use intelligence legislation to remove the The President’s Keepers from the shelves,” added Pauw.

The President’s Keepers is one of South Africa’s fastest-selling books and has sold over 210 000 copies since its publication in October 2017.

NB Publishers said it stands by its author and the book.

“The information in the book was properly sourced and lawfully published and demands for removal and apologies have been rejected,” said NB Publishers.