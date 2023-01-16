Mampintsha’s mother has died

Nompilo Kunene

South Africans woke up to the sad and shocking news that Mampinsta’s mother, Zamanguni Gumede (64), has died.

According to reports, Gumede died on Sunday night in Wentworth Hospital, Durban. She was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

The news of Gumede’s death comes as the family, and the whole country, is still mourning the death of her musician son, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo (40). Mampintsha died in December last year. He had also suffered a stroke shortly before his death.

Gumede’s sickness allegedly got worse after her son’s death.

According to Daily Sun, Gumede’s death was confirmed by her daughter, Pinki Gumede.

Mampintsha’s widow, Bongekile Simelane, also known by her stage name ‘Babes Wodumo’, confirmed her mother-in-law’s passing with a ‘rest in peace’ post on her Facebook page on Monday morning.

“RIP Sponge’s Gogo, greet my husband for me,” she wrote.

Many people took to Twitter to express their shock and convey their condolences to the family for their loss.

This is very sad 💔🕊️ RIP Zamanguni Gumede Mama ka Mampintsha & Gogo ka Sponge 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Im7YpfX79q— Mgabs (@sthabiso_za) January 16, 2023