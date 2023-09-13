Man (30) found stabbed to death

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Pietermaritzburg police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 30-year-old man from Durban was found at the corner of Church Street and Chapel Street recently.

Xolani Gumede was found lying on his back with a stab wound in his chest.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the motive for the killing is unknown and no arrests have been made.

We appeal to anyone who might have information that could assist in finding the suspects to come forward. We will not be able to curb crime alone. We need the public to assist us and be our eyes and ears.

uMgungundlovu community policing forum (CPF) chairperson, Ndumiso Zuma, said they have programmes to identify areas where such cases are on the rise.

“We are still busy finding a solution on stock theft. After that we will move to murders and try and find the root cause,” said Zuma.

He added that with the enduring unemployment issue, crime will continue to escalate.