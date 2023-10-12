Man abandons bail bid in rape case

By Londiwe Xulu

A well-known Mpophomeni man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman has abandoned his bail bid.

The 30-year-old, who cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the charge yet, appeared at the Howick Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where scores of angry community members were present.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly raped the 19-year-old girl last Thursday, near Zamthuli Primary School in Mpophomeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said there is a possibility that the man could be linked to two other rape cases, but the investigation is still ongoing.

According to community members and relatives of women that were allegedly raped, the two other cases happened on Saturday.

The man walked into the courtroom wearing a face mask covering half of his face. When he entered the courtroom, angry community members that were inside the court gallery started shouting, calling him a rapist until they were threatened with being thrown out of the courtroom.

He applied for legal aid representation on Wednesday and will remain in custody until November 15 for further investigation.

The state said they were opposing bail.

Speaking outside the court, relatives of the 19-year-old said they had come together with other two families of women who were also allegedly raped by him, to get help.

“This is where we share information and are able to assist each other where needed,” the relative said.

Convener of the EFF in the uMngeni Region, Princess Mlotshwa, who was also at the court with a few other EFF members, said they would support the affected families through this process.

We were informed about this case and went to visit the family. They informed us that they were not happy about how they were treated when they went to the Mpophomeni Police Station to report the case.

“We are planning a march to the police station regarding this matter and to ask if it is right for victims to be treated badly when they report rape cases at this station,” said Mlotshwa.