Man accused of murdering school principal abandons bail bid

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The man accused of murdering the principal of Msunduzi Secondary School, Bongani Sibiya (66), has abandoned his bid for bail.

The 47-year-old Simphiwe Mbhele appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder.

The matter was adjourned to November 17.

At the time of the murder, sources on the ground alleged that Sibiya was shot while trying to calm Mbhele. They alleged that Mbhele came to the school premises armed just after 8.30 am and demanded to see his wife.

Sibiya was reportedly called and he went to talk to Mbhele.

Pupils described Sibiya as a father figure who knew how to speak to them calmly, even when reprimanding them.

They said the scene was traumatic and that they were saddened by the horrific death of their principal.

Pupils, teachers, and community members celebrated outside the court yesterday after Mbhele abandoned bail.

A group picketed outside the court yesterday morning with placards, calling for the court to deny Mbhele bail.

Speaking outside court, Sibiya’s son, Sihle, said they are pleased that Mbhele abandoned his bail bid.

We will wait for the next appearance and will hear what will happen. For now, we are happy; he does not deserve to be out in public.

Sihle said it has been hard to accept his father’s death and the situation at home has been tough and very emotional.

He said Sibiya was not only his father, but also a grandfather, husband and a teacher loved by many in the community.