Man accused of murdering school principal expected to apply for bail

Londiwe Xulu

The man accused of murdering the principal of Msunduzi Secondary School is expected to apply for bail on October 19.

The 47-year-old Simphiwe Mbhele appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court ON Wednesday facing charges of murder. He will remain in custody until next Wednesday.

At the time of the murder The Witness reported that the crime scene was marked by the strong emotional responses of the school’s pupils and Sibiya’s family and friends.

Those who were at the scene told The Witness that Mbhele came armed to the school premises just after 8.30 am and demanded to see his wife.

Sibiya was reportedly called and he went to talk to Mbhele. He allegedly told Sibiya that he wanted to see his wife and demanded entry to the school.

The Witness was told that Sibiya asked to speak to Mbhele outside the school grounds to be away from pupils who were watching the scene.

The Witness believes that they went across the street and after speaking for a while, Sibiya returned to the school, but was followed by Mbhele.

Sibiya was then shot several times following an altercation.

Pupils described Sibiya as a father figure who knew how to speak to them calmly, even when reprimanding them.

They said the scene was traumatic and that they were saddened by the horrific death of their principal.