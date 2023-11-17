Man allegedly kills frail mother in Hazelmere, KZN

By Witness Reporter

A man who allegedly admitted to killing his frail mother was arrested in Hazelmere, in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, an off-duty police officer who resides in the area informed them of the disappearance of an elderly woman.

“Rusa paramedics entered a room and discovered the decomposing body of a 72-year-old woman on a bed in a rented communal housing room. Her son initially informed first responders that she died due to natural causes,” said Balram.

He added that other residents informed SAPS that the woman was last seen on Tuesday.

“They enquired about her well-being, but her son continuously provided reasons as to why she did not want to be disturbed. This morning they confronted him and demanded to conduct a wellness check on her.

“They suspected that she was dead due to a pungent smell emanating from the room. They thereafter approached the off-duty SAPS officer for assistance, who then contacted the Rusa Operations Centre and Verulam SAPS charge office,” said Balram.

He added that the man gave conflicting interviews when confronted.

“During an interview, the man provided reaction officers and police with various different versions of events that led to the woman’s demise. After further questioning, he confirmed that his mother lived at a home in South Beach, Durban, that specialised in caring for frail individuals. She arrived at his home two weeks ago to visit him,” said Balram.

He added that the man admitted to acting out of anger and pushing his mother.

“On Tuesday, he decided to bathe her in the bathroom. He alleged that she refused to be bathed by him and turned violent, and in a moment of anger, he pushed her. [She] fell to the ground and suffered head injuries. He dressed her and placed her on the bed before cleaning the blood from the bathroom,” said Balram.

He added that the man stayed with the decomposing body for three days, leaving in the morning and returning in the evenings.

“The suspect was placed under arrest by officers on scene without incident,” said Balram.