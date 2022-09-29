Man and woman found dead in Durban flat after fumigation next door.

Nosipho Gumede

A man and a woman were found dead after being exposed to an unknown chemical in their apartment in Durban on Wednesday morning.

The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS Explosives Unit and Berea SAPS were on scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the two bodies were discovered by a family member who went to speak to them after failing to hold of them on their phones.

“Upon arrival of the family member, who entered the flat, two relatives were found unresponsive. The emergency services were immediately notified.

“It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder like substance,” said Herbst.

He said that Firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes and they used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found a man and a woman unresponsive in bed.

Herbst said both the man and woman were declared dead on the scene.

He added that circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.