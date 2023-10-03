Man appears in court for allegedly killing his girlfriend

By Witness Reporter

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend over the weekend appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Brendan Buckley is facing a charge of murder after the the woman (62) he was believed to have been dating was found dead in a relative’s home after an apparent altercation with Buckley.

Charmaine Nagel, a cousin of the deceased, said her cousin had come to visit her in the morning and she prepared her something to eat.

She said at the time of the murder she had her nine-month-old grandchild with her.

“She fell outside of the yard near the gate before she died,” said Nagel.

Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh said the murder took place at around 3.45 pm, which was when members of the SAPS were alerted.

The deceased had been at home at the time with the witness and was sitting in the living room, when the accused came into the home and an argument ensued between the two.

He said it is reported that during the argument, the woman tried to run away, which was when Buckley allegedly stabbed her in the back and fled the scene.

“Medics who attended the scene said the woman was still alive although she had difficulty breathing and succumbed to her injury,” said Singh.

He said through the efforts of the police, the boyfriend was found and arrested.

“He had a knife in his possession,” said Singh.

Buckley appeared in the magistrate’s court on Monday on a murder charge and the matter has been remanded to October 16 for a bail application.