Man arrested for allegedly killing, burning pregnant woman’s body

Witness Reporter

A man suspected to have killed and burnt a pregnant woman was arrested on Tuesday.

Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security and Investigations, said a body of a woman was found burnt beyond recognition in a sugarcane field in the Eston area, KwaZulu-Natal, on August 8 this year.

He said the scene was attended by members from Magma Security and Investigations along with Midillovo SAPS.

“On attendance of the scene, it was established that the victim was a female burnt beyond recognition. It was also further discovered during the post-mortem that the said female was pregnant at the time,” said Suleiman.

He said on Tuesday this week, members from Magma followed up on information regarding the murder.

“A suspect was then arrested with the assistance of Midillovo detectives and detained for further investigation and questioning,” said Suleiman.