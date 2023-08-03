Man arrested for murder in Hopewell

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his relative in Hopewell, near Thornville last Sunday.

It is alleged that Mlungisi Madlala (25) was at his home sleeping when a man entered his room, stabbed him and slit his throat.

Madlala’s body was found dumped next to the community hall. His dead body was discovered with a large hole in his neck.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, Thembelani Madlala, who is related to Mlungisi Madlala, was arrested over the weekend with the help of the community policing forum in the area and the community members.

Gwala said that Madlala appeared in court yesterday and the case was remanded until August 16 for a formal bail application.

CPF member in Hopewell Sithembiso Nqayi said they are going to continue fighting crime in the area along with the police.

