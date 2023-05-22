Man arrested for possession of pornography

By Witness Reporter

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by the Gauteng crimes against the state (CATS) team and the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation team for possession of pornographic material.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the man had pornographic images of unknown individuals with President Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele and his wife’s faces superimposed on them.

The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today for contravening the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020. He was arrested by the CATS team together with Pietermaritzburg-based serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks on Sunday, in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg.

He said the investigation commenced at the beginning of May.