Man arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition

Witness Reporter

A 49-year-old man is expected to appear at the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to a statement released by Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo from the office of the provincial commissioner in KZN, police officers from the Camperdown SAPS together with officials from Magma Security conducted an intelligence driven operation that led to the arrest of the man.

“Police were deployed to serve a protection order at Cato Ridge and on arrival at the farm they were tasked to remove firearms from the premises.

“When the house was searched, police recovered four rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and 705 rounds of ammunition,” read the statement.