Man arrested in connection to recent Umlazi mass shooting

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A man arrested in connection to the recent Umlazi mass shooting is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Seven people were shot dead in two separate houses in Umlazi Q section on Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the suspected killer was cornered and arrested at a mall in Durban on Sunday.

He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court and will face seven charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said, “The 72-hour mobilization of maximum resources which was activated shortly after seven people were shot and fatally wounded at Q Section in Umlazi over the weekend. Updated reports indicate that seven people were fatally wounded and one is still hospitalised.”

“A multi-disciplinary team comprising officers from the Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit, Provincial Stabilization Team, Phoenix Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence, operationalised intelligence and followed leads in Umbumbulu, Umlazi, Empandwini and Pitela areas,” he said.

Netshiunda said a search for the remaining people involved continues.