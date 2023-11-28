News

News

By Akheel Sewsunker
Journalist
1 minute read
28 Nov 2023
09:48

Man attacked while saving girl from pitbull in Durban

By Akheel Sewsunker

Police were on scene and dealt with the dog and will be investigating further

Pitbull. Photo: iStock
Pitbull. Photo: iStock

Two people were injured in an alleged dog attack in Windermere, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics, who were in attendance, the incident took place outside a school when a man tried to protect a school girl.

“It is alleged that a woman and child were walking towards the school when the pitbull ran out of a nearby house and went to attack the child. The man, a worker from the school, shielded the child from the dog, thus possibly saving her life,” said ALS Paramedics.

ALSO READ | Elderly couple attacked by their pet pitbulls

Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him on scene before they rushed him to a nearby hospital for the urgent care. Paramedics also treated and transported a young child to hospital.

ALSO READ | Woman mauled by pitbull in Tongaat

READ MORE
Murderer get 15 years' imprisonment

It added police were on scene and dealt with the dog and will be investigating further.

Read more on these topics