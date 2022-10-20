Man beaten and left for dead on N3 in KZN

Witness Reporter

A naked man, with his hands bound to his back with cable ties, was found lying on the N3 Durban-bound opposite the Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville on Wednesday morning.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said reports indicate that a passing motorist noticed someone lying in the breakdown lane, who then alerted authorities.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a completely naked, bruised and bleeding adult male unresponsive on the floor with his hands bound with cable ties behind his back.”

Herbst said the man was found to have suffered critical injuries, and was barely breathing.

Once stabilised, the man was taken to hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Westville SAPS who were also on scene.